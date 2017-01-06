As we know, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been released from prison after serving four years of his eight years sentence

But Black Twitter lost the chill and now there’s #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow trend, just to make sure that he’s kept up to speed about what’s been going down on the outside world.

Check the funny Tweets:

Blackberry is just a fruit again!!! #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow — Big C (@MakamuSiyabonga) January 5, 2017

Bonang has a PHD in Bricklaying #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow — Abuti_Ben (@bennyskhwary) January 5, 2017

There is a Shebeen in Saxonwold, ran by a Moreki from India #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow — Vusani T (@Mavusana4sho) January 5, 2017

#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow /||\_

_/¯ ¯\_watch me Whip …\

…..|| \_

_/¯ ¯\_watch me Nae Nae …\

….|| \_

_/¯ ¯\_ — Legendary (@ThokozaniTeekay) January 6, 2017

#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow Its January no one is playing that Dr Malinga Song. Abantu baya lala manje pic.twitter.com/bXbzOptn7Q — Issa (@Events_Loft) January 6, 2017