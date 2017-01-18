Today’s #WCW is none other than Dineo Moeketsi

Image: Instagram

Actress, singer, dancer and television presenter Dineo Moeketsi is best known for taking over from Nonhle Thema as host of the Channel O music magazine show O-Access, way back in 2011 until 2012

Prior to taking over as the host of O-Access, in 2010 she was a presenter at the seventh annual Channel O Music Video Awards and starred in the role of Lindiwe in the SABC1 youth drama series Soul City, and later in 2011 she made her film debut in the Thapelo Mokoena-produced feature Skyf.

Dineo’s also appeared in a number of theatre productions which include Grease, The Fifth Floor and 66676.

So today we celebrate all things Dineo, starting with a mini gallery: