Trevor Noah is coming home

Johannesburg – If you were not able to get tickets for Trevor Noah’s Joburg show in August, don’t worry, the comedian has added another date to his tour.

The Daily Show host annouced in February that he will be returning to South Africa to perform on 10 and 11 August. But it seems two days is just not enough for the popular star so he has added a third.

On Thursday Trevor tweeted: “Hey Johannesburg, together with @MNet we’ve added another show at The TicketPro Dome. 9 August.”

With all-new material, Trevor’s show will focus on how his life has changed since his big break in Hollywood.