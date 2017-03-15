Two minutes with Noluthando Meje

Recently DRUM caught up with Isidingo actress Noluthando Meje – best-known for her role as Zukisa Zondile in the SABC 3 soapie.

Noluthando opens up about her role and shares more about herself.

“I love the role big time, you know the character is different from me, so it challenges me to get out of my comfort zone,” Noluthando says. “The role that I play is for the humbled person who believes in society and chooses not to confront people but rather connect with them,” she adds.

“My character is not a typical sexy character, I always play the character of a decent woman, so Zukisa is different from what I’ve played in the past,” she said.

Noluthando believes that having a family of your own is the gift that comes from God and it all happens in good time.

“God is the only one who knows when is the right time for me to have a family of my own, when God say ‘yes’ it will happen, surely it will,” she reveals.

Noluthando is not keen to share her secret of staying relevant over the years. “I like to keep it to myself, I do attend events and go out but I don’t like going to every wololo events,” she continues.

“I don’t like talking a lot. It’s not that I’m shy; I allow my work to speak for me. I’m not that person who likes to plan because you never know, sometimes plans can go wrong,” she adds.