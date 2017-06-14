Two minutes with Tafire

Social media sensation Siyabulela Deli, aka Tafire’s hilarious videos are fast becoming so popular and garnering thousands of views. DRUM caught up with the star to find out more about him and how he has used is passion to earn an income.

Where are you originally from?

I originate from a small town called Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape

What are currently studying and where?

I am currently not studying, however beginning of this year I had enrolled at AFDA, the school of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance for a certificate in television but I had to pause that as I decided to focus on my videos and once I have established myself as a brand I will resume my studies.

How are you funding your studies?

Should I have proceeded with the course I would have used the funds generated from the videos to pay for my studies and fortunately my mother would have been assisting with the financing.

You are very popular on social media with your hilarious videos – what sparked the interest in comedy?

I believe that I am very funny and I have a passion for acting. I was tired of agencies not getting me acting auditions and opportunities not coming my way so I decided to take matters into my own hands by joining my passion for acting and comedy and started creating my own videos. I have always been referred to as a clown.

How do you make money from comedy?

Also, I notice that you work a lot with Burger King, do they pay you, what is the arrangement? I generate an income through gigs and also by doing advertising for companies.

How do you spend the money that you make?

I use the funds I receive from gigs to purchase good quality equipment to use for the videos.

At what age did you start making the videos?

I started making videos at the age of nineteen with a video called imbiza and that is when I found my passion of making skits.

What advice would give to aspirant comedians, who would one day like to be where you are?

If you really believe in your talents do not let anyone tell you that you are not good enough. Do not depend on anyone to help you push your craft. Follow your dreams and believe in yourself, also do not forget to pray.