Unathi explains the reason she doesn’t weigh herself

Image: Unathi Instagram

Media personality and singer Unathi whose body has gone through amazing transformation over the past couple of years says she doesn’t know how many kilograms she weighs because she can’t remember the last time she weighed herself.

“I don’t weigh myself and it’s something I learnt not to do a long time ago, and was taught by my friend and mentor Zintle Ntshikila. Muscle weighs more than fat so sometimes when you weigh yourself you may see an increase on the scale and that discourages you,” Unathi explained during a Facebook Live Interview with DRUM.

Unathi also spoke about the issue some musicians have been having around winning or losing awards. “The most important thing is that one focuses on their music and grows musically, if you win an award great, if not life goes on,” she added.

Unathi also spoke about her family, her new single Nguwe and more. See the full interview below;