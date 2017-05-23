Unathi reflects on her journey

Media personality, business and Idols judge Unathi Msengana’s body has been looking great since she started on her exercise journey a couple of years ago.

Unathi whose currently busy with a book on her journey which she says is meant to encourage other women on the journey recently opened up about her own journey on her social media.

“I weighed 98kg in 2011. Now in 2017 I don’t know how much I weigh. But I am a happy child now,” Unathi put this caption to a picture where she showed how her body has transformed.

Unathi’s transformation is a great inspiration. Here’s a look at Unathi before and after;



