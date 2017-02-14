Uzalo’s Dawn opens up about affair rumors and Lockdown

Just over a year ago, there were reports that Uzalo villain Dawn Thandeka King, was having an affair with her colleague, Bonga Dlamini, who played Mkhonto in Uzalo.

In an exclusive interview with DRUM, Dawn explains how the rumors hurt her. “It wasn’t taken seriously at home, but I was really hurt,” she reveals. “It’s even more painful when you know its all lies.”

Fortunately, for Dawn her husband understands the industry because he was in it before getting into the world of finance.

“He knew how frustrated I was when I was in an office environment,” she tells us. “I went through depression until I decided I couldn’t do it any longer.”

Dawn currently plays the role of Zandile (MaZet) on new Mzansi Magic hit show Lockdown. The character she says has taught her to manipulate any situation to suit herself.

“It’s a totally different project to what I’ve done before,” Dawn says. “And it’s the first time I’m in an all-female cast.” She tells us one of the best things about her new role is that she gets to work with some of the top names in the industry, including Lorcia Cooper, Lindiwe Ndlovu, Slindile Nodangala and Zola Nombona. “And that alone is a blessing,” she say. “And Mandla N, the producer and director, is so encouraging. It’s really nice working with him.”