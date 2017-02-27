Viola Davis wins her first Oscar
After years of being one of the leading actresses in Hollywood, Viola Davis finally won the coveted Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards last night. Popularly known as the Oscars, the glittering event saw Viola scoop the Best Supporting Actress gong for her role as Rose Maxson in the film Fences.
“I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” Viola said in her acceptance speech. “People ask me all the time, ‘What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?’ And I say, ‘Exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories – the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost’.”
See the full list of winners and Viola’s acceptance speech below.
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Best Actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)
Best Actress
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Best Picture
Moonlight
Best Documentary
OJ: Made in America
Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman
Best Animated Short
Piper
Best Song
City of Stars (La La Land)
Best Director
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)