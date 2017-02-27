Viola Davis wins her first Oscar

After years of being one of the leading actresses in Hollywood, Viola Davis finally won the coveted Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards last night. Popularly known as the Oscars, the glittering event saw Viola scoop the Best Supporting Actress gong for her role as Rose Maxson in the film Fences.

“I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” Viola said in her acceptance speech. “People ask me all the time, ‘What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?’ And I say, ‘Exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories – the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost’.”

See the full list of winners and Viola’s acceptance speech below.

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best Actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)

Best Actress

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best Picture

Moonlight

Best Documentary

OJ: Made in America

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman

Best Animated Short

Piper

Best Song

City of Stars (La La Land)

Best Director

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)