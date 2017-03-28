Vusi Nova reveals what he can’t live without
We recently caught up with singer Vusi Nova to speak about the things he absolutely cannot live without.
These are the five things Vusi says he can’t live without:
My phone
Because almost everything I do requires me having my phone with me.
My Car
I travel a lot so my car is an essential.
My Toothbrush
I can't do anything or go anywhere without brushing my teeth.
Taking a shower or a bath
I won't go anywhere without taking a bath or showering first.
Food
Nobody can live without food, so this is a must.