Vusi Nova reveals what he can’t live without

By Daniel Leibrandt on March 28, 2017
Image: Vusi Nova Instagram

Image: Vusi Nova Instagram



We recently caught up with singer Vusi Nova to speak about the things he absolutely cannot live without.

These are the five things Vusi says he can’t live without:

My phone

Because almost everything I do requires me having my phone with me.

My Car

I travel a lot so my car is an essential.

My Toothbrush

I can't do anything or go anywhere without brushing my teeth.

Taking a shower or a bath

I won't go anywhere without taking a bath or showering first.

Food

Nobody can live without food, so this is a must.