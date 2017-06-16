We were initially scared,says Nhlanhla Nciza

Mafikizolo songbird and designer Nhlanhla Nciza says she and her new fellow Lux ambassadors muso Lira and Monoea were initially scared that their new song wouldn’t be received so well by people.

“We weren’t sure what to expect but to our pleasant suprise when we did the song the crowd even asked us to sing the song again,” she explains.

Nhlanhla says working with Lira and Monoea has been a great experience. “Initially when personalities work together there is usually some people who don’t get along or there are egos involved, but that’s not the case Lira, Monoea and I really get along. It has been great working with them,” Nhlanhla.