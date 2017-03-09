Picture: E!

After a grueling six weeks, he proved his presenting skills and Katleho Sinivasan (26) won The Search: E! Host South Africa.

“For as long as I can remember this has been my dream, I am ready for the world stage. I’ve always felt like the underdog and my turn to shine has come,” Katleho says.

“This competition taught me to believe in myself and to never doubt my abilities,” he added.

In the show, contestants were judged on their ability to host on the red carpet, critique fashion and amongst other challenges they were given an opportunity to sell themselves.

Chrystele Fremaux from NBCUniversal said, “We are excited to welcome Katleho to the E! family and look forward to working with him on our upcoming original productions as we continue to bring South African viewers more local content on E!.”

Winning against Abigail Visagie , Katleho says he is grateful for the support he received from his mother.

“I never wanted him to be a doctor or a lawyer. I wanted him to follow his dreams and whatever decisions he made, I supported him all the way,” Katleho’s mom says.

Katleho walks away with a yearlong contract with E! and will join US colleagues Jason Kennedy, Kat Sandler, Zuri Hall in local and international celebrity news. He will also receive an opportunity to travel to Los Angeles and visit the rest of the E! Family. His debut will be on 21 March, hosting the SAFTAs alongside Bonang Matheba on E! Beyond the Red Carpet.

We the champions. A post shared by Katleho Sinivasan (@kat_sinivasan) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:08am PST