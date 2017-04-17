Zonke on what Lulu’s death taught her

Image: Zonke Dikana Instagram

Singer and songwriter Zonke Dikana lost her sister songbird Lulu Dikana in December 2014, she says even though the death was painful, she learnt something from it.

“Lulu’s death taught me that life is too short. You mustn’t hang on to things and issue and anger. You must just love and live as if everyday is your last,” Zonke opened up in an episode of SABC 1 show Zaziwa.

Zonke added that she is now living and enjoying her life more since that time. “Live and enjoy, be kind and be forgiving. I have lost a lot of family members and that teaches you that life is too short, enjoy it,” she added.

Lulu was 37 when she passed away.

Source: Zaziwa