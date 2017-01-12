At last Uzalo becomes five-day-a-week drama

As of February, fans of SABC1’s hit telenovela, Uzalo, will enjoy the show five days a week.

The channel has been running pop-up adverts, saying the hit drama will now be broadcast five instead of three times a week. Despite the adverts, the SABC remains mum about the changes.

“I’m aware of what you are talking about and I asked my team to respond to you, but they said to me that they would address all the changes on all the channels at a press junket to be held month end,” SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago tells us.

One of the show’s executive producers, Pepsi, said even though he didn’t know the news yet, he welcomed it as it “was a long time coming”.