Belinda Davis on ‘becoming’ Whitney Houston

By Drum Digital on June 14, 2017
Singer Belinda Davis’s The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show is one of those shows you should definitely attend if you are a fan of the late singer. Since launching the show in 2013, it has always been sold out in the various venues she has performed it.

We caught up with Belinda to talk everything Whitney Houston and her upcoming four-week run of the show at the Artscape Theatre Centre in Cape Town starting Wednesday 21, June to Sunday 16, July.

Do you remember hearing your first Whitney Houston song?

I remember doing my Whitney song when my primary school teacher in Port Elizabeth, Mr Schuster, told me to learn the lyrics to The Greatest Love of All. It was at Alpha Primary in the canteen and I learnt how to sing it, for a school concert. And then I heard her sing Hold Me with Teddy Pendagrass. And I knew that’s what I was going to sound like for the rest of my life.

When did you start singing? 

I clearly remember being able to sing since 5 and professionally it started when I was 14.
What made you fall in love with her music?

I grew up singing in church and when I heard her the first time I loved that her voice was so pure and clean and crisp and clear and gospel.

When did you first perform a Whitney song? And what was the feedback?

I sang the The Greatest Love of All at my primary school concert and it was very special. and the response was very special.

What can people expect from The Greatest Love of All Tour?

We have a great live band, four amazing dancers, five great costumes that resembles Whitney style as well as great lighting effects. We will be doing her greatest hits from the time she started right up until the end, and of course, Whitney will be there at the show.

What goes into your wardrobe and makeup to achieve that Whitney look?

Not much I guess. I’m lucky in the sense that I look a bit like her. So I really just use her colours in make up and of course the costume resemble her onstage style.

How does it feel to be able to pay homage to one of the world’s biggest stars?

She was the world’s biggest star and also my idol. There was only ever one person that was called “The Voice” and to be able to still sing somewhat like her is surreal. It can be overwhelming sometimes and its what I have been practicing for, for 25 years. And so its an absolute honour to remind people of how absolutely great she was. – Channel24

