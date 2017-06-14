Belinda Davis on ‘becoming’ Whitney Houston

Singer Belinda Davis’s The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show is one of those shows you should definitely attend if you are a fan of the late singer. Since launching the show in 2013, it has always been sold out in the various venues she has performed it.

We caught up with Belinda to talk everything Whitney Houston and her upcoming four-week run of the show at the Artscape Theatre Centre in Cape Town starting Wednesday 21, June to Sunday 16, July.

Do you remember hearing your first Whitney Houston song?

I remember doing my Whitney song when my primary school teacher in Port Elizabeth, Mr Schuster, told me to learn the lyrics to The Greatest Love of All. It was at Alpha Primary in the canteen and I learnt how to sing it, for a school concert. And then I heard her sing Hold Me with Teddy Pendagrass. And I knew that’s what I was going to sound like for the rest of my life.

When did you start singing?

I clearly remember being able to sing since 5 and professionally it started when I was 14.

What made you fall in love with her music?

I grew up singing in church and when I heard her the first time I loved that her voice was so pure and clean and crisp and clear and gospel.