Bill Gates endorses Rhythm City

Image: news24 (AP)

Following billionaire, Bill Gates’ remarks that he loves one of Mzansi’s local soapies, Rhythm City, the show’s executive producer has expressed excitement at the compliment coming from the world’s richest man.

Gates says he finds the soapie interesting and dubbed it as his favourite.

“We were very surprised and delighted when we read the article on Bill Gates’ blog. It’s always a feather in the cap for our team when their hard work is recognised, especially from an international front,” says Harriet Gavshon, the show’s executive producer.

In a heartfelt blog post entitled 5 Reasons I’m hopeful about Africa, Gates said that, while in Durban last year for the Aids conference, he watched the show and found it “fascinating” as it is a great reflection of how far South African has come since the advent of Apartheid.

“The show, which has characters speaking in the four main languages of South Africa, (Zulu, Xhosa, English and Afrikaans), revolves around people trying to break into the music industry. Some of the storylines are out there (It is a soap opera after all), but when you see the show, it really brings home how far South Africa has come since the end of Apartheid, you take a step into the lives of South Africans, who are dealing with the relationships and business issues you’d see anywhere in the world. As the African continent continues to develop and thrive, I predict we’ll see many other shows like this in other countries,” he wrote.