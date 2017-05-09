Buhle Mkhize hits back at Norma Gigaba

So it seems it wasn’t only regular viewers who were touched by the enca interview with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife Norma Gigaba, Buhle Mkhize who was brought into the limelight after she had an affair with Malusi was also offended by the interview.

Buhle took to Twitter to hit back at Norma and released some Twitter files.

Here’s a look at Buhle’s responses;

I’ve made slides so no one twists my words. Ungisukelelani knowing ngiyahlanya when you step on my toes @normzmngoma ????. pic.twitter.com/FDqL4Gi5xM — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

NO ONE knew anything at this time, so WHICH MEDIA called you when you landed from the honeymoon and WHAT people were staring @normzmngoma ? pic.twitter.com/wFF5MHtQxv — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

I’m water person and drink my water alone mina ngangike ngikubize. I drown alone mina @normzmngoma 🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/EWiX2lHi0r — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

Stop her from ever bringing this up again or they’ll hear about December 18,you know me and documenting, I don’t slip @mgigaba💁🏽. — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

Let’s not forget the private jet Joburg to Durban @mgigaba. Shocker !!!. You’ve never met the Guptas angithi ?☺️☺️☺️.#NGISUKELWENGITHULE — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

I’m failing to gather what it is you do but this is what I know @normzmngoma .#IKNOWImBeingPetty#UNGISUKELELENI pic.twitter.com/mKorl84WiS — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

A lot of this is serious and not a laughing and tweeting matter. pic.twitter.com/yQgfELinLE — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017