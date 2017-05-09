Buhle Mkhize hits back at Norma Gigaba

By Drum Digital on May 9, 2017
HolyHueX


So it seems it wasn’t only regular viewers who were touched by the enca interview with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife Norma Gigaba, Buhle Mkhize who was brought into the limelight after she had an affair with Malusi was also offended by the interview.

Buhle took to Twitter to hit back at Norma and released some Twitter files.

Here’s a look at Buhle’s responses;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 