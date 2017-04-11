Mpumalanga Praise launched with great fanfare

By Mpho Tshikhudo

Politicians, industry pundits and fans recently thronged the grand Church on the Hill (COTH) auditorium in Mpumalanga for the launch of Mpumalanga Praise’s debut album. The album, Live at Church on the Hill, was recorded last year at the same location. The proceedings at the launch were organised to the letter but the performances were something to write home about. Spotted at the show were Mpumalanga MEC for education Reginah Mhaule and Steve Tshwete Local Municipality executive mayor Mike Masina. Also at the event, Mpumalanga ANC Youth League deputy president Desmond Moela was so moved by the ensemble’s performance he compared them (Mpumalanga Praise) to Joyous Celebration. Desmond also announced that a tour bus would be donated to the 36-member ensemble whose touring schedule is about to get hectic.

Other prominent crowd-pleasers who graced the occasion include former Joyous Celebration Phindile Phoky, Thobekile and Thinah Zungu.

Sipho “Big Fish” Makhabane, the brains behind Mpumalanga Praise, said: “It’s really red-letter days for me. The launch of this album is the culmination of work which started more than a year ago. Two years ago when God gave me a second chance [Sipho was hospitalised after he was involved in a car crash] I resolved to do something for my home province and plough back. By end of this year a couple of these kids in the ensemble would have released solo albums.”

In other news, Sipho will be flying out to the UK for Easter gigs. He’ll be travelling with members of Mpumalanga Praise.