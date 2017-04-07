Muvhango celebrates 20 years tonight

Tonight the popular show will officially celebrate 20 years on air, it has had many highs and lows but it’s been a successful run

Muvhango is a popular TV series, the first episode was aired on the 7th April 1997, it was created, written and produced by Duma Ka-Ndlovu, and currently boasts 3.5 million viewers.

In a statement to commemorate the soapies 20th anniversary Duma Ndlovu, Muvhango’s Executive Producer said: “It all started as a concept in the quest to bridge the cultural divide between black communities and also the language superiority. I feel extremely excited to be celebrating this milestone. Starting from a 13 episode drama broadcast once a week back in 1997 and now broadcasting 5 days a week fills me with pride and joy. It hasn’t been smooth sailing as we have gone through difficult challenges, but we have managed to pull through and still continues. We will continue dishing authentic stories that talk to communities, which will create talk ability and interaction amongst our viewers who happen to be the lifeline of the soapie’s success. Also gratitude goes out to everyone who has graced Muvhango with their presence from day one to date. These actors have made a huge contribution to the success that is Muvhango. Here’s to another 20 years.”