Out and about at SABC3 dinner

New shows and more local content is on the menu for viewers as SABC3 revealed their new line up and fresh faces at a launch in Melrose Arch yesterday.

Fans should brace themselves for former publicist and socialite Uyanda Mbuli’s reality show, which will air from 5 April.

Current Top Billing presenter Lorna Maseko nabbed herself a new show entitled Hostess with Lorna Maseko. Ayanda Thabethe will be joining the likes of Bonang Matheba, Chris Jaftha and Maps Maponyane on Top Billing.

A few shows, which include Expresso, have also been moved to new time slots, and shows with more local content are included in the new schedule.

Here are the inside pictures of what went down on the #TheStageIsYours event: