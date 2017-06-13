SEE: Carol Bouwer’s next big thing

Business woman, media broadcaster and personality Carol Bouwer is one woman who has always supported other women in her life and often cheers on women who are doing well in various fields through her social media. Carol is taking her love for women empowerment particularly young women to great lengths this Youth Day as she presents a one-day summit, that will focus on heritage, fashion and diversity of South African cultures.

Titled African Odyssey the attendees will get to listen to talks and hear passionate stories about how business leaders, celebrities and media sensations, made it to where they are.

“Through social media and one-on-one interactions with young South African women, I am often asked how I parlayed my initial success in TV into a business. The idea has been simmering for a while and after a meeting of the minds with June Ambrose (American celebrity stylist and entrepreneur) late last year I decided to create an event – a ‘movement’ where women can engage and learn from those who have done it before. I am excited to see this platform take shape,” Carol says.

The African Odyssey takes place this Friday June 16th at Cape Town’s City hall.