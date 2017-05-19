Social media reacts to new reality show about polygamy #UthandoneSthembu

Businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives, Mamkhulu (First Wife), Mayeni (Second Wife), Makhumalo (Third Wife), and Mangwabe (Fourth Wife) graced our screens lastnight for the first episode of their reality show Uthando neSthembu.

In an exclusive interview with DRUM yesterday Musa had said even though he was nervous of people’s reactions, he and his family were ready for those reactions. Well, people watched the show and they reacted, here’s what people have been saying about the show;

Mseleku is a blessed man, treat them like queens and keep them this beautiful they wont leave your side #Uthandonesthembu — Sinenhlanhla (@Sne_Nyambose) May 19, 2017

Thinking of gaining weight nd move to Durban,my dreams of being Mrs Mseleku #5 will come true #Uthandonesthembu — Tyra Molefe (@MsTyra_M) May 19, 2017

A whole driver to drive you to buy ice-cream #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/ZqSYfYV1OT — Chief.👑 (@Aysap_) May 18, 2017

#Uthandonesthembu I didn’t know there were rich people out there who speak their mother tongue full time..I’m impressed 👏👏👏👏

English 4 who? — King Dineo Moloisane (@DineoMoloisanee) May 18, 2017

#Uthandonesthembu y’all are so weak😂 Cars and mansions has you now wanting polygamy? pic.twitter.com/ePsx8Oeo4P — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) May 18, 2017

I’m trying to figure out what Musa does for a living? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/MLuApPyDLw — Mazwi Blose (@MazwiBlose) May 18, 2017

Interesting thing is how humble this grootman is in person. Respect for culture & humans takes u far. #UthandoNesthembu — Trevor Zungu (@TrevorBZungu) May 18, 2017

The kids have their own drivers and each wife has two cars each – kumnandi mos la #Uthandonesthembu — Gabi Mbele (@TheGabi) May 18, 2017

Read and follow more reactions to the show here :

#Uthandonesthembu Tweets

