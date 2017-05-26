Social media reacts to #UthandoneSthembu

Businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives, Mamkhulu (First Wife), Mayeni (Second Wife), Makhumalo (Third Wife), and Mangwabe (Fourth Wife) graced our screens lastnight for the second episode of their reality show Uthando neSthembu.

Well, people watched the show and they reacted, here’s what people have been saying about the show;

#UthandoNeSthembu What happens to all those wives when the husband dies? pic.twitter.com/j6oSP1KW1K — Tshepï Clonaj👑 (@TshepisoNkhabu) May 26, 2017

No alcohol, curfews & ask 4 permission to go out. Reminds me of my strict parents #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/8aHW3mYhJr — Puseletso-Repeat (@Miss_Puse) May 25, 2017

#Uthandonesthembu and then why umaMkhulu is questioning the lipstick when she knows she sharing a man pic.twitter.com/DABayIrUyV — maMfene (@noks_ma2c) May 25, 2017

The man has 3 other wives wena you complain about lipstick on his shirt? It’s obvious mos #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/bkujqhT4qW — Bongekile (@Bongeh_M) May 25, 2017

#UthandoNeSthembu “Ayikho i grocer ongayenza ngo two thousand..” 😢😢😭😭😭😭 my life 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/P393cXIRNY — Kunene (@NerdySk) May 25, 2017

When they saw the cost of groceries at Makro 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/lT50tZIehG — Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) May 25, 2017

And I agree with this cos R2000 issa lot already but when I realized she meant something else altogether… #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/b67mhieh2h — Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) May 25, 2017

When you think you made it with a R25000 salary, on the other level is for monthly grocery#levels #UthandoNeSthembu pic.twitter.com/P2vvHozBix — bridget (@angelaa690) May 25, 2017