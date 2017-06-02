Tumi Morake on addressing the guilt of being a working mom

Comedian and TV personality who has three kids says there was a time she used to feel guilty about leaving her kids and not spending enough time with them.

However, Tumi says after an incident where her older son told her that even though she wasn’t there as much as she might have wanted, he knew she loved him, that freed her from the guilt.

“There are a lot of women who feel like they are bad mothers, but I’ve stopped feeling guilty because I am building a better future for them,” Tumi tells DRUM.

Tumi says she juggles the working mom role with the help of her family and their nanny. And because when she spends time with them she gives them all her time Tumi is content.

“When I’m with them, they know who I am and I know who they are,” Tumi explains.

Tumi is married to comedian and business man Mpho Osei-Tutu