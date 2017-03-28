PICTURES: Isibaya celebrates its 1000th episode
Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela Isibaya is celebrating 1000 episodes today since it premiered on our screens in February 2012.
Here is a look at some of the moments we have loved from Isibaya over the years.
Sihle on her day with the second King
Skhaleni and Pam's ghetto wedding
Qondisile and Bhekifa nuptials.
When King Bhekifa Somahhashi joined the show
Back in the days of Somahhashi Qondisile went through the most
Iris's affair with her stepson Jabu
When Mkabayi was ambushed by The Ngwenya's
When Judas Ngwenya kidnapped the Zungu children
The return of Mgijimi
When Mpiyakhe was turned into Mgijimi by Ndlovu