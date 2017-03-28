Isib

PICTURES: Isibaya celebrates its 1000th episode

Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela Isibaya is celebrating 1000 episodes today since it premiered on our screens in February 2012.

Here is a look at some of the moments we have loved from Isibaya over the years.

Sihle on her day with the second King

Skhaleni and Pam's ghetto wedding

Qondisile and Bhekifa nuptials.

When King Bhekifa Somahhashi joined the show

Back in the days of Somahhashi Qondisile went through the most

Iris's affair with her stepson Jabu

When Mkabayi was ambushed by The Ngwenya's

When Judas Ngwenya kidnapped the Zungu children

The return of Mgijimi

When Mpiyakhe was turned into Mgijimi by Ndlovu

 

 

 

 